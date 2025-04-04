ETV Bharat / sports

Massive Security Breach At MCG: Two Men Arrested For Carrying Loaded Guns Into Australian Football Rules Match

In a major security breach at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), two men allegedly carried guns into an Australian Rules Football match.

Security breach at MCG
File Photo: Melbourne Cricket Ground (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Melbourne: The security at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be tightened after two men allegedly carried guns into an Australian Rules Football match, according to media reports. The report further mentioned that the police found weapons on a 21-year-old and a 27-year-old. The pair refused to leave the venue over their behavior while they were attending the match in the crowd of 82,058 for the contest between Collingwood and Carlton.

Both of them were arrested and charged with firearms possession and other offences. Officials revealed that the guns had been picked up by screening units when the men entered the stadium, but security personnel had failed to do a follow-through search for the same.

“Our security screening units identified items of concern, and further investigation was required. Our initial internal investigation identified a breakdown in the thoroughness of the secondary and manual screening process," he said in a statement, quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"As a result, we will be increasing the extensiveness of the secondary manual security process, and patrons may experience slight delays as they attend upcoming events."

The two men have been identified as Omar Salman, 21, and Mohamad Noori, 27. Noori, who comes from the Broadmeadows suburb in Melbourne. The latter had four arrest warrants and had 11 ongoing court matters, according to the report.

Both of them were already out on bail at the time of arrest and have now been denied bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 16.

