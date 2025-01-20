ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Channel Nine Host Issues Public Apology To Novak Djokovic Over Insulting Remarks

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic received an on-air apology from Channel Nine host Tony Jones after the latter made some insulting remarks.

File Photo: Novak Djokovic (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 3:45 PM IST

Melbourne: Channel Nine host Tony Jones apologised to Novak Djokovic after some comments from the veteran broadcaster led to the Tennis star refusing to participate in an on-court interview. Jones claimed that it was only a lighthearted banter.

After winning against Jiri Lehecka in three straight sets on Sunday night and booking a berth in the quarterfinal, the 37-year-old refused to participate in an on-court interview. He claimed that it was in protest of Jones as the sports presenter made some insulting remarks regarding the ‘Serbian’ fans. Djokovic had denied giving an on-court interview till he received a public apology.

"The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter. I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do," Jones said on Monday.

"Having said that, I was made aware on Saturday morning, from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments. As such I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued and apology to them -- 48 hours ago -- for any disrespect that Novak felt, that I had caused,” he added.

“As I stand here now I can only stand by that apology to Novak.”

On Friday, a large pool of supporters were seen applauding Djokovic while waving the Serbian flag.

"Novak, he's overrated ... Novak's a has-been. Novak, kick him out."

Djokovic will play against Alcaraz in the quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena.

