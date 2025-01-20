ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Channel Nine Host Issues Public Apology To Novak Djokovic Over Insulting Remarks

Melbourne: Channel Nine host Tony Jones apologised to Novak Djokovic after some comments from the veteran broadcaster led to the Tennis star refusing to participate in an on-court interview. Jones claimed that it was only a lighthearted banter.

After winning against Jiri Lehecka in three straight sets on Sunday night and booking a berth in the quarterfinal, the 37-year-old refused to participate in an on-court interview. He claimed that it was in protest of Jones as the sports presenter made some insulting remarks regarding the ‘Serbian’ fans. Djokovic had denied giving an on-court interview till he received a public apology.

"The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter. I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do," Jones said on Monday.