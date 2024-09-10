ETV Bharat / sports

Tushar Deshpande Ruled Out Of 2nd Round Of Duleep Trophy

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): India pacer Tushar Deshpande has been ruled out of the second round of the Duleep Trophy, which will be played here from September 12, owing to a niggle.

The BCCI announced the squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy through a media statement on Tuesday. "The Men’s Selection Committee have announced certain changes for the second round of the Duleep Trophy starting from 12th September in Anantapur.

"India A Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep have been named in India’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and will not feature in the upcoming round," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in statement.

The selectors have named Pratham Singh (Railways) as a replacement for Gill, Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha) as a replacement for KL Rahul and SK Rasheed (Andhra) as a replacement for Jurel. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep in the squad whereas Aaqib Khan (Uttar Pradesh) will replace Akashdeep in the squad.

Mayank Agarwal has been named as the Captain of India A.

India B’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been named in India’s squad and the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh as replacements respectively. Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh) has been added to the squad.