Tushar Deshpande Ruled Out Of 2nd Round Of Duleep Trophy

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): India pacer Tushar Deshpande has been ruled out of the second round of the Duleep Trophy, which will be played here from September 12, owing to a niggle.
The BCCI announced the squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy through a media statement on Tuesday. "The Men’s Selection Committee have announced certain changes for the second round of the Duleep Trophy starting from 12th September in Anantapur.
"India A Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep have been named in India’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and will not feature in the upcoming round," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in statement.
The selectors have named Pratham Singh (Railways) as a replacement for Gill, Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha) as a replacement for KL Rahul and SK Rasheed (Andhra) as a replacement for Jurel. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep in the squad whereas Aaqib Khan (Uttar Pradesh) will replace Akashdeep in the squad.
Mayank Agarwal has been named as the Captain of India A.
India B’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been named in India’s squad and the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh as replacements respectively. Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh) has been added to the squad.
The BCCI said that Sarfaraz Khan will play in the second round of the Duleep Trophy. Sarfaraz has been selected for the Indian Test team for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played in Chennai.
As Axar Patel will join Team India from Team D, he will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu (Haryana). Tushar Deshpande is ruled out of the second round owing to a niggle and he will be replaced by India A’s Vidwath Kaverappa, the BCCI said.
Team C squad remains unchanged for the second round.
Updated India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan
Updated India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)
Updated India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa.