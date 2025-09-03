Inspiring Journey Of Teenager Trisha Shah From Gujarat Who is Teaching Young Girl's Self-Defence

Ahmedabad: In today’s era, where women’s safety is one of the major concerns, a teenager named Trisha Shah from Ahmedabad is emerging as an inspiring example for society. Trisha, who is only studying in the 10th standard, has brought laurels to Gujarat and her family by winning gold medals at the national and state levels at a young age. She now teaches self-defence lessons to other girls in the state.

Little Trisha's big feats

Trisha is not only good in academics, but she also excels in ancient Indian practices like rifle, swordplay, and lathi dav. She is also proficient in sports like chess, kabaddi and skating. The teenager from Gujarat is not only using her efficiency in sports to pursue hobbies, but to empower society.

File Photo: Trisha Shah (Etv Bharat)

Self-defense lessons and confidence building

"I am the Naroda District Coordinator in Durgahini. I have been learning self-defence since class 5. In class 4, when I was in cane cane, I won a gold medal at the All India National level, and I was the youngest girl in our school. I have also won many gold and silver medals in Taekwondo and Karate. I have also got gold and silver medals in Chess. Currently, I am learning rifle, karate, Taekwondo, Yashti, sword, and many other self-defence techniques,” Trisha told while speaking with ETV Bharat.

Trophies by won by Trisha Shah (Etv Bharat)

"I teach rifle, karate, and javelin as a teacher in the Durga Vahi class. I train more than 1000 sisters every year." Older women are also joining Trisha's class. In this class, she learns the basics of stick fighting and swordplay,” she added.

Trisha’s journey commenced in 2015 while taking part in the school's annual function. She also started learning Karate in 2016. In 2019, she became the youngest winner of her school by winning the gold medal in the All India National in cane cane.

Trisha Shah won multiple medals at national level (Etv Bharat)

She started training in Taekwondo in 2020 and won the gold medal in the state championship. She later won the chess competition in her school. Current. She trains girls in rifle shooting, karate and taekwondo.

What did Trisha’s family say?

Trsha’s father, Jayesh Shah, said that he intends to impart knowledge of both weapons and shastra.

'I want to give my daughter the knowledge of both weapons and Shastra. We support her in every wish of hers, and when she comes back after winning a medal, she feels a great sense of pride,” he added.

Her mother, Dipali Shah, said that Trisha is brilliant in her studies and her interest in sports doesn’t affect her studies.

“My daughter has been brilliant in studies and skill development since childhood. We don't worry about her at all when she goes out because she is very capable of managing her work,” she told ETV Bharat.