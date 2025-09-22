CPL 2025: Trinbago Knight Riders Win Fifth Title, Beating Guyana Amazon Warriors In Thrilling Title Decider
Trinbago Knight Riders won the Caribbean Premier League for the fifth time in the tournament’s history.
Hyderabad: Trinbago Knight Riders won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Sunday, beating Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) by three wickets. They won the tournament for the fifth time, eking out a win with 12 balls to spare. Cameos from Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine tilted the chase in the Knight Riders’ way.
TKR leaned on the experience of Pollard, Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell fielding the oldest XI ever seen in an IPL final. Saurabh Netravalkar shone with the ball, taking three wickets, while the batting unit put in a collective effort to help the team script a victory.
Netravalkar’s three-wicket haul
GAW won the toss and chose to bat. Iftikhar Ahmed and Ben McDermott played a knock of 30 and 28 runs respectively. None of the other batters managed to play a significant knock for TKR, and the team ended up posting 130/8 on the scoreboard. Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while conceding 25 runs. Akeal Hosein scalped two wickets. The bowling unit forked out an impressive show to restrict the opposition to a paltry total.
TRK chase the target with two overs to go
TRK got off to a decent start as openers, Colin Munro (23) and Alex Hales (26) stitched a partnership of 33 runs from 2.4 overs. The wickets were falling continuously, with Sunil Narine (22) and Kieron Pollard (21) providing handy contributions in the chase. Akeal Hosein played a brilliant cameo in the end, scoring an unbeaten 16 runs from seven deliveries.
GAW skipper Imran Tahir picked three wickets while Dwaine Pretorius and Shamar Joseph picked two wickets each.
TRK won six matches and lost four fixtures in the league stage and finished in third position. They cruised towards the title afterwards beating Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Eliminator and Saint Lucia Kings in the Qualifier 2 before meeting GAW in the final.