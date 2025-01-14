BWF Rankings: Tressa/Gayatri Enter Top 10; PV Sindhu Dropped To Two Places

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand inked history as they entered the top 10 in the BWF rankings released on Tuesday. With their new World No.9 ranking, they became the highest-ever ranked Indian women’s doubles pair. The pair surpassed the previous best rankings by an Indian women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Jwala Gutta. Ponappa and Gutta became the world number 10 in 2015.

The duo won Syed Modi India International last year and then performed in an impressive manner at the world tour final. Their performance placed them at No.11 in the BWF rankings.

Earlier, the Indian duo missed out on the qualification for the Olympics but added crucial points to their tally in the Macau Open and Canada Open. Also, a quarter-final finish at the Malaysia Open helped them get an entry in the top 10.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu’s rankings took a hit by two places and she is at World No. 16 after missing out Malaysia Open last week due to her marriage. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retained their No. 9 rank after a semi-final exit from the Malaysia Open. Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy have retained their rankings at World No. 12 and World No. 26.

With the Indian Open starting today in New Delhi, the Indian shuttlers will have a chance to improve their rankings. The Indian contingent includes a few young guns along with experienced players in the team.