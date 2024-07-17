ETV Bharat / sports

Trent Bridge To Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad In England vs West Indies Test

Trent Bridge (United Kingdom): The venue of Trent Bridge, England will witness a historic moment as the Pavillion End is set to be renamed as the Stuart Broad End. The official website announced on Wednesday that the ceremony will take place on the first day of the second Test between England and West Indies. Broad, a former right-handed English pacer, had bid farewell to the game after last year’s Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia.

Broad will be also present before the unveiling before the start of the play. The ceremony will start at 10:40 AM local time according to the official announcement. Also, his father Chris Broad, who also represented England, will be present during the unveiling.

"Ticket-holders for day one of the Trent Bridge Test are advised to take their seats by 10.40 am as we officially rename the Pavilion End of our venue in honour of Stuart Broad."

"Stuart, Nottinghamshire's most successful bowler on the international stage, will be joined by his father, club president and former Notts and England opener Chris, as a plaque is unveiled at the Stuart Broad End before the start of play, commemorating Stuart's fine career with Notts and England, which concluded last summer," read the statement.