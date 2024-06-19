'Trent Boult 2.0?', Fans React on Kane Williamson's Decision to Leave Captaincy and Decline Central Contract

Hyderabad: Following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, the New Zealand cricket board's announcement of Kane Williamson quitting the captaincy and declining the central contract for the 2024-25 cycle has left the cricketing fraternity and fans in shock.

In March 2016, Kane Williamson, who carried on the baton from the former skipper Brendon McCullum, assumed the position of captain of New Zealand across all forms of cricket, beginning with the T20 World Cup in India. After a prolonged eight years, Williamson stepped down from the helm as the second most successful captain for the Black Caps in ODI and Test cricket after Stephen Fleming. Notably, he is the most successful captain in T20I cricket for New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket Board, shared a statement which reads, "Kane Williamson has re-emphasised his long-term commitment to the BLACKCAPS in all three formats - despite declining a central contract for the 2024-25 year."

The shocking news caught the attention of the cricket enthusiasts and his fans within a short period and they started reacting to it. However, the right-hand batters' decision drew mixed reactions, but the majority of social media users have criticised his move saying, "National duty should come first and foremost, not franchise cricket."

"If a player doesn't want a central contract, perhaps start sidelining them for good and bringing in new, young players. National duty should come first and foremost, not franchise cricket," Jim Wills (@willsforever21), a random social media user, wrote on his X account.

"Trent Boult 2.0??," AniVerse (@Hassan510321), a random social media user, wrote on his X account.

"You can spin this however you want..Kane Williamson not accepting a central contract for 24/25 is a disappointing and shocking development for NZ cricket. These are dark days… reminds me of the 90’s," Selwyn Mayo (@AKLWAR86), a random social media user, wrote on his X account.

"I hate these guys doing this. The funny thing is, it was one thing seeing Boult do it because he’s actually a good T20 player, but Kane isn’t even a sure thing to get offers," GOATSTRI (@Gayyivan), a random social media user, wrote on his X account.

"The fact that players like him prioritise franchise cricket over National duty shocks me every time. I am a fan of the longer version of National Cricket http://matches.You can call me old-school but I believe that's the actual form of cricket," Md Asiqul Islam (@MdAsiqulIslam6), a random social media user, wrote on his X account.

In contrast to the fans' reactions, Harsha Bhogle, renowned commentator and cricket expert, feels that the New Zealand Cricket Board will have to navigate through the reality that players might prioritise league cricket over national duty in the near future to make the most of their small pool to stay competitive in the sport.

"The greatest effect of franchise-based leagues on a national team is being felt in New Zealand where Kane Williamson has turned down a central contract because he will be unavailable for portions of the NZ summer. That is a major event and further evidence that NZ will have to navigate through this reality in the near future. With Boult coming to the end, Southee almost there and Ferguson contemplating not having a central contract, they will need to make the most of their small pool to stay competitive in bilateral cricket," Bhogle wrote on his X account.