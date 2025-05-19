Travis Head’s Return To IPL 2025 Delayed Ahead Of Clash Against LSG; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Australian cricketer Travis Head in Monday’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori revealed the update during the pre-match press conference on Sunday. He told the reporters that the Australian batters’ return to India has been delayed after being infected with COVID-19.

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” Vettori told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Vettori didn’t give any explanation on when and how Head got affected by the infection. He also provied update the medical team will asses the left-handed batter.

Head and SRH skipper Pat Cummins flew to Australia after the IPL 2025 was suspended for one week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. After the players went to their home countries, doubts around their return for the tournament were looming large, considering that the World Test Championship final resumes on June 11.

However, the team has stated that the duo will join the side for the remaining matches in the tournament. SRH still have three matches to go as they square off against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Head, who came into the tournament with a lot of expectations, has suffered a dismal form so far. He scored just 281 runs from 11 matches before the break. In the 2024 season, the left-handed batter scored 567 runs in 15 matches, producing a stellar run in the tournament.