Travis Head Hammers Unbeaten 154 As Australia Beat England In High Scoring Clash

Trent Bridge (Nottingham): Swashbuckling opener Travis Head came out with yet another Stellar innings as Australia beat arch-rivals England by seven wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the here on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Head scored an unbeaten 154 off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes as the Aussies chased down a challenging target of 316 in a mere 44 overs. With their joint fourth-highest successful run-chase in the format, Australia extended the winning streak to 13 ODIs.

Opting to bat first, England were skittled out for 315 in 49.4 overs. Opener Phil Salt departed early, but southpaw Ben Duckett and all-rounder Will Jacks carried the momentum with a 120-run stand for the second wicket. Duckett, however, missed out on a well-deserved century after part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne dismissed him when he was on 95. Labuschagne was Australia’s man with the golden arm with three wickets to his name.

Jacks also made a crucial 62 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was playing his 100th ODI, claimed his wicket and finished his spell with figures of 10-1-49-3. Stand-in skipper Harry Brook and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith chipped in with vital contributions of 39 and 23 respectively. The young Jacob Bethell, who impressed in the T20I series, made 35 runs with three fours and a six.

In reply to the commendable target, pacer Matthew Potts gave Three Lions a decent start after getting rid of Australia's stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh. But the southpaw Head made sure that the visitors never fell behind. He joined hands with Australia's run-machine Steve Smith to rebuild the innings as both stitched a 76-run partnership for the second wicket off 12 overs.

After Smith got out to Liam Livingstone, Head put on 73 runs along with Cameron Green, who made 32 at a run-a-ball. Thereafter, Head and Labuschagne made sure that the Kangaroos did not suffer any more hiccups. Head got to his hundred off 92 and then went past the 150-run mark off 123 deliveries.

Labuschagne lent Head support, scoring 77 off 61 in an unbeaten 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After facing the hammering, England will be looking to bounce back when the second ODI takes place on September 21 at the Headingley in Leeds.