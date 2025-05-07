ETV Bharat / sports

Against All Odds: Tractor Driver Niranjan Singh Wins Silver For India

New Delhi: “I’m specially-abled — I was born without legs, and my hands became my strength,” said Gwalior’s Niranjan Singh after bagging the silver medal in 65 kg weight class (sitting category) in the ongoing Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi.

In a historic moment, People's Armwrestling Federation of India is hosting the prestigious 23rd Asian Armwrestling Championship and the 22nd Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship in the capital city. More than 500 athletes from 14 countries are battling it out for the ultimate glory.

Niranjan who hails from Madhya Pradesh talked about his inspiring journey. “Coming to Armwrestling is not a small thing. I have played a lot of games. I played cricket and a few other games. In fact, I will be playing the Nationals of Wheelchair cricket later this month. But Armwrestling is something which has attracted me the most.”

The Indian athlete has had his share of struggles but despite all odds, he has kept himself motivated.

“I’m specially-abled — I was born without legs, and my hands became my strength. From a young age, I learned to do everything using just my hands. I used to drive a tractor, pressing the clutch, applying the brakes, and accelerating — all with my hands alone. Later, I worked as a delivery driver, navigating the world on my own terms. It was during that journey that I met Arvind Rajan, a world champion, whose belief in me changed everything. He introduced me to Coach Manish Kumar, and that moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in my life,” he said.