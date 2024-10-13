Toyam Hyderabad Outclassed India Capitals To Enter Qualifier 2 In Legends League

Srinagar: Banking on a powerful performance with the ball, Toyam Hyderabad cemented their position in Qualifier 2 by defeating India Capitals by 7 wickets in the Eliminator match at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday.

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Dwayne Smith and Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval opened the innings for India Capitals. While Smith scored 3 from 4 balls, Raval made 18 from 13 balls. Collin de Grandhomme remained the top scorer for his side as he made 36 from 19 balls. Ben Dunk added 9 from 14 balls. India Capitals got all out for 88 in 14.4 overs.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Ravi Jangid (3/14) and Shivakant Shukla (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann took 2/11 in 3 overs. Nuwan Pradeep (1/20) and Monty Panesar (1/7) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 89 runs in the second innings, Chadwick Walton and George Worker opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. Walton could only manage to score 5 from 13 balls. After the fall of the first-time wicket, Worker was joined by Peter Trego in the middle. The duo added 24 runs for the second wicket. While Worker made 27 from 21 balls, Trego scored 19 from 10 balls. Towards the end, Gurkeerat Singh Mann remained unbeaten on 22 from 13 balls to help his team win the match. They chased down the target in 11.3 overs.

For India Capitals, Iqbal Abdulla (1/34), Avinash Bhailal Yadav (1/15) and Ashley Nurse (1/15) took one wicket each in the innings.

