ETV Bharat / sports

Toyam Hyderabad Outclassed India Capitals To Enter Qualifier 2 In Legends League

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Dwayne Smith and Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval opened the innings for India Capitals.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Toyam Hyderabad Outclassed India Capitals To Enter Qualifier 2 In Legends League
Toyam Hyderabad Outclassed India Capitals To Enter Qualifier 2 In Legends League (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: Banking on a powerful performance with the ball, Toyam Hyderabad cemented their position in Qualifier 2 by defeating India Capitals by 7 wickets in the Eliminator match at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday.

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Dwayne Smith and Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval opened the innings for India Capitals. While Smith scored 3 from 4 balls, Raval made 18 from 13 balls. Collin de Grandhomme remained the top scorer for his side as he made 36 from 19 balls. Ben Dunk added 9 from 14 balls. India Capitals got all out for 88 in 14.4 overs.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Ravi Jangid (3/14) and Shivakant Shukla (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann took 2/11 in 3 overs. Nuwan Pradeep (1/20) and Monty Panesar (1/7) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 89 runs in the second innings, Chadwick Walton and George Worker opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. Walton could only manage to score 5 from 13 balls. After the fall of the first-time wicket, Worker was joined by Peter Trego in the middle. The duo added 24 runs for the second wicket. While Worker made 27 from 21 balls, Trego scored 19 from 10 balls. Towards the end, Gurkeerat Singh Mann remained unbeaten on 22 from 13 balls to help his team win the match. They chased down the target in 11.3 overs.

For India Capitals, Iqbal Abdulla (1/34), Avinash Bhailal Yadav (1/15) and Ashley Nurse (1/15) took one wicket each in the innings.

Read More

  1. Cricketers Who Played For India But Never Played In India
  2. Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd And 3rd Test Squad

Srinagar: Banking on a powerful performance with the ball, Toyam Hyderabad cemented their position in Qualifier 2 by defeating India Capitals by 7 wickets in the Eliminator match at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday.

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Dwayne Smith and Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval opened the innings for India Capitals. While Smith scored 3 from 4 balls, Raval made 18 from 13 balls. Collin de Grandhomme remained the top scorer for his side as he made 36 from 19 balls. Ben Dunk added 9 from 14 balls. India Capitals got all out for 88 in 14.4 overs.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Ravi Jangid (3/14) and Shivakant Shukla (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann took 2/11 in 3 overs. Nuwan Pradeep (1/20) and Monty Panesar (1/7) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 89 runs in the second innings, Chadwick Walton and George Worker opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. Walton could only manage to score 5 from 13 balls. After the fall of the first-time wicket, Worker was joined by Peter Trego in the middle. The duo added 24 runs for the second wicket. While Worker made 27 from 21 balls, Trego scored 19 from 10 balls. Towards the end, Gurkeerat Singh Mann remained unbeaten on 22 from 13 balls to help his team win the match. They chased down the target in 11.3 overs.

For India Capitals, Iqbal Abdulla (1/34), Avinash Bhailal Yadav (1/15) and Ashley Nurse (1/15) took one wicket each in the innings.

Read More

  1. Cricketers Who Played For India But Never Played In India
  2. Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd And 3rd Test Squad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TOYAM HYDERABADINDIA CAPITALSLEGENDS LEAGUETOYAM HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.