Tourism Dept Invites Team India To Jammu And Kashmir For T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, in a post on X, congratulated Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024. The department welcomed the champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations.

Team India celebrating T20 World Cup Victory (L) and a view of a flower meadow in Kashmir
Team India celebrating T20 World Cup Victory (L) and a view of a flower meadow in Kashmir (X/2BCCI, JandKTourism)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Following Team India's spectacular victory in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup final against South Africa, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has extended a warm invitation to the Indian cricket team, offering them an opportunity to extend their celebrations in the scenic region known as the Crown of Incredible India.

Expressing pride and excitement in hosting the champions, the department highlighted the cultural richness and natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!!
We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the Crown of Incredible India.@PMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK @tourismgoi @BCCI @diprjk pic.twitter.com/J7cmWmLm6m

— Jammu & Kashmir Tourism (@JandKTourism) June 30, 2024

In a social media post on X, the J&K Tourism Department stated, "Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honor to host you in the Crown of Incredible India."

India ended its 11-year ICC trophy drought by clinching their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. Notably, India achieved this feat without losing a single match, making them the first team to capture the title undefeated.

