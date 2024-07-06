ETV Bharat / sports

'Tough Times Don't Last, Tough People Do': MI Owner Nita Ambani On Hardik Pandya's Redemption

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

Owner of the Mumbai Indians franchise in Indian Premier League Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani called the T20 World Cup winning squad members including the skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya on the stage during the celebrations of Anant and Radhika Sangeet ceremony.

Owner of the Mumbai Indians franchise in Indian Premier League Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani called the T20 World Cup winning squad members including the skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya on the stage during the celebrations of Anant and Radhika Sangeet ceremony.
Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma (Snapshot from ANI videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a pool of emotions running through the atmosphere as Nita Ambani called T20 World Cup winning heroes - Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya on stage and the whole gathering applauded the cricketers.

Nita Ambani (ANI)

The whole audience, consisting of the family, friends and guests attending the Sangeet function stood up, clapped and cheered loudly along with a visibly emotional Nita as she explained how this win is so personal for her since the three stalwarts are also part of her Mumbai Indians' family.

Reliving the excitement of the much-awaited world cup final win as well as the thrilling last over of the match, Nita Ambani mentioned how the nation watched it with bated breath and with hearts in their mouths as the Indian team carved victory out of a nearly impossible situation.

She echoed the people's sentiment around Hardik Pandya, who bowled the last over of the T20 World Cup final, aptly through her comment, that "Tough Times don't last but Tough People Do!"

Mukesh Ambani echoed the sentiment as he congratulated the cricketers for making India proud. He mentioned how it took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win of 2011.

Several Mumbai Indians teammates and other India cricketers including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah could not attend the ceremony.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a pool of emotions running through the atmosphere as Nita Ambani called T20 World Cup winning heroes - Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya on stage and the whole gathering applauded the cricketers.

Nita Ambani (ANI)

The whole audience, consisting of the family, friends and guests attending the Sangeet function stood up, clapped and cheered loudly along with a visibly emotional Nita as she explained how this win is so personal for her since the three stalwarts are also part of her Mumbai Indians' family.

Reliving the excitement of the much-awaited world cup final win as well as the thrilling last over of the match, Nita Ambani mentioned how the nation watched it with bated breath and with hearts in their mouths as the Indian team carved victory out of a nearly impossible situation.

She echoed the people's sentiment around Hardik Pandya, who bowled the last over of the T20 World Cup final, aptly through her comment, that "Tough Times don't last but Tough People Do!"

Mukesh Ambani echoed the sentiment as he congratulated the cricketers for making India proud. He mentioned how it took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win of 2011.

Several Mumbai Indians teammates and other India cricketers including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah could not attend the ceremony.

Last Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

MUMBAI INDIANSNITA AMBANI ON HARDIK PANDYAROHIT SHARMA ANANT RADHIKA CEREMONYT20 WORLD CUP 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.