'Tough Times Don't Last, Tough People Do': MI Owner Nita Ambani On Hardik Pandya's Redemption

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a pool of emotions running through the atmosphere as Nita Ambani called T20 World Cup winning heroes - Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya on stage and the whole gathering applauded the cricketers.

Nita Ambani (ANI)

The whole audience, consisting of the family, friends and guests attending the Sangeet function stood up, clapped and cheered loudly along with a visibly emotional Nita as she explained how this win is so personal for her since the three stalwarts are also part of her Mumbai Indians' family.

Reliving the excitement of the much-awaited world cup final win as well as the thrilling last over of the match, Nita Ambani mentioned how the nation watched it with bated breath and with hearts in their mouths as the Indian team carved victory out of a nearly impossible situation.