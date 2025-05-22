Tottenham Hotspur End 17-Year Trophy Drought With Europa League Title Win Over Manchester United

Bilbao: Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year long trophy drought by clinching the Europa League final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 22. This is their first title win since winning the League Cup back in 2008, according to Goal.com.

Brennan Johnson's goal in the first-half that proved to be the only goal scored in the match. The game didn't saw a real quality football, but it meant everything to the North London club. Man United have had their chances, 16 shots—six of them on target, but they couldn’t find the breakthrough. With this heavy defeat, Ruben Amorim’s men will now miss out on European competition next season.

Except for the goal from Johnson, the first half wasn't a memorable one for both sides. They were sloppy in possession and lacked precision in the final third. Neither side could build any real rhythm, and clear chances were rare. Amad was the United's brightest spark on the right flank, frequently troubling Udogie and firing a dangerous shot just past the face of goal.

The decisive moment came just before halftime when Pape Sarr assisted a ball into the United penalty area, aiming for Johnson. The forward didn't get a clean touch, but his presence caused confusion. Johnson was able to nudge the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana and into the net, providing a much needed lead in the night of the finals.

In the second half, Manchester United were desparate to close in the lead and were in search of an equaliser. Spurs kept their defence tight, never let United players to create clear opportunities. One of their best chances came when Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario dropped a routine ball, sending it straight to Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker's looping header looked like it was going in, but Micky van de Ven made a brilliant acrobatic clearance on the line to keep Spurs in the lead.

As the minutes ticked away, United brought on Alejandro Garnacho, hoping his pace and energy could change the game. He immediately troubled Spurs right-back Pedro Porro with his direct runs, but like the rest of the game, his impact faded as Spurs stayed compact and calm under pressure.

Tottenham didn't play a particularly stylish or dominant game, but they did what they had to do. After 17 long years without a trophy, the final whistle brought celebrations for players, fans, and their manager, who now adds European silverware to his growing list of achievements.

The win not only gives Spurs a much-needed morale boost after a difficult domestic campaign, but it also secures them a place in next season's Champions League, a reward that could help turn things around at the club. (with agency inputs)