Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale: Winners, Standings, Prize Pool Distribution And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The Battle Royal Grand Final of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC), 2025, was completed on September 28. Total Esports Gaming were dominant in the final to emerge triumphant and win the silverware. They received a 40 lakh rupee cash prize by winning the title. The club had won the competition in the Clash Squad contest on September 27.

The FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale Final was held on September 28 at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The tournament featured a massive prize pool of ₹80 lakh. A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament and played a total of six matches.

Breakup of Prize Pool in FFMIC 2025

Total Gaming Esports - ₹40 lakh

Reckoning Esports - ₹15 lakh

NG Pros - 75 points - ₹7 lakh

S8UL - 74 points - ₹5.5 lakh

Team Tycoons - ₹3 lakh

Revenant XSpark - ₹2.5 lakh

Nightmare Esports - ₹2 lakh

Jonty Gaming - ₹1.5 lakh

GodLike Esports - ₹1 lakh

Vasista Esports - ₹1 lakh

Kar98 Army - ₹50,000

God's Reign - ₹50,000

Total Gaming Esports accumulated 122 points in six matches of the finals. The team won four Booyahs and showcased their superiority. Reckoning Esports were the runner-up with 79 points in the final and were rewarded with a ₹15 lakh cash prize.

NG Pros occupied the third place with 75 points and one Booyah. They earned a cash prize of ₹7 lakh cash prize. S8UL secured fourth place with 74 points and one Booyah.