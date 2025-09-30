ETV Bharat / sports

Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale: Winners, Standings, Prize Pool Distribution And All You Need To Know

Total Gaming Esports won the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale on Sunday.

Total Gaming Esports
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Updated : September 30, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Battle Royal Grand Final of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC), 2025, was completed on September 28. Total Esports Gaming were dominant in the final to emerge triumphant and win the silverware. They received a 40 lakh rupee cash prize by winning the title. The club had won the competition in the Clash Squad contest on September 27.

The FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale Final was held on September 28 at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The tournament featured a massive prize pool of ₹80 lakh. A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament and played a total of six matches.

Breakup of Prize Pool in FFMIC 2025

  • Total Gaming Esports - ₹40 lakh
  • Reckoning Esports - ₹15 lakh
  • NG Pros - 75 points - ₹7 lakh
  • S8UL - 74 points - ₹5.5 lakh
  • Team Tycoons - ₹3 lakh
  • Revenant XSpark - ₹2.5 lakh
  • Nightmare Esports - ₹2 lakh
  • Jonty Gaming - ₹1.5 lakh
  • GodLike Esports - ₹1 lakh
  • Vasista Esports - ₹1 lakh
  • Kar98 Army - ₹50,000
  • God's Reign - ₹50,000

Total Gaming Esports accumulated 122 points in six matches of the finals. The team won four Booyahs and showcased their superiority. Reckoning Esports were the runner-up with 79 points in the final and were rewarded with a ₹15 lakh cash prize.

NG Pros occupied the third place with 75 points and one Booyah. They earned a cash prize of ₹7 lakh cash prize. S8UL secured fourth place with 74 points and one Booyah.

FFMIC 2025 final standings

Team Tycoons and Revenant XSpark were in fifth and sixth position in the points table with a points tally of 73 and 70 points, respectively. Nightmare Esports and Jonty Gaming finished with seventh and eighth, with 68 and 54 points, respectively.

Total Gaming Esports becomes Clash Squad Mode Champion

Total Gaming beat GodLike Esports in a best-of-five series final.

Clash Squad prize distribution

Total Gaming Esports: ₹10,00,000

GodLike Esports: ₹4,00,000

NG Pros and Jonty Gaming: ₹1,60,000 each

