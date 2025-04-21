Neeraj Chopra Classic Moves To Bengaluru: Top Javelin Talent Like Anderson Peters And Julius Yego To Compete

Bengaluru: The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, India’s first-ever international javelin competition, is set to be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, has shifted its venue, and the change has been confirmed by World Athletics as well.

Neeraj Chopra also gave an initial list of athletes who are all set to feature in the event. The field of competitors includes Two-time world champion Anderson Peters, American Curtis Thompson, the season leader (87.76m), 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, Rio Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya. All these stars have confirmed their participation for the event, organised by Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports.

Also, Neeraj will himself compete with some of the best in the business.“Yes, count me in as well,” Neeraj Chopra confirmed.

Neeraj also stated that an invitation has been sent to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem but he is yet to confirm his participation. “I have spoken to Arshad and extended invitation to him as well. He is in discussion with his coach and as and when he confirms participation, we will let you know,” said Neeraj in a press conference from his base in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Neeraj also added that the venue of the event was shifted due to an issue with the floodlights. “There were some issues with lights (for broadcasters) therefore it could not take place in Panchkula. Though I wanted it to happen in Panchkula because it’s my native place, but the most important thing is that it’s happening in India. I have great memories of Bengaluru and it’s a very good venue to start this international competition. I am very excited to be part of this event and doing my bit (JSW and AFI are part of organisers) to bring a world-class track and field event in India. Its a dream come true for me,” he said.