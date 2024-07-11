ETV Bharat / sports

Top Three Controversial Decisions By Umpires Of Euro 2024: Penalty, Match Ban, Disallowed Goals

Hyderabad: With raw emotions on display when the football players take on the field, the game of football is often engulfed in controversies. With the 90 minutes of action witnessing heated moments, referring is one of the factors which plays a role in the development of many controversial circumstances. Euro 2024 is no exception and the referring standards have been a point of discussion with a lot of controversial calls being taken in the tournament.

England vs Netherlands Semi-Final: Controversial Penalty By VAR

England, last edition’s runner-up, was taking on the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final match at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. Xavi Simons' powerful strike in the seventh minute put the Netherlands 1-0 ahead. Simons had shot the ball from outside the box which sailed into the net past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Seven minutes later, England striker Harry Kane was caught by right-wing back Denzel Dumfries inside the Dutch penalty box, after which the former went down clutching his feet.

Referee Felix Zwayer paused the match after the ball went out of play while the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) were checking the foul for a potential penalty. The on-field referee was then instructed to have a look at the matter himself. After all examination, the referee was prompted to award the penalty to England as they concluded that Kane was at the receiving end of a late high foot challenge from Dumfries.

Kane, who was cunning on by clutching his feet, took the penalty shoot and found the bottom corner to level the game. With that equaliser, Kane became the player with the most goals in the history of European Championship knockouts.

Turkey vs Austria Round of 16: Controversial Two-Match Ban By UEFA

Merih Demiral, who scored a couple of goals, received a two-game ban for his celebration against Austria in the Round of 16 match of Euro 2024, following which the 26-year-old couldn't participate in his side's quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands. Turkey missed their center-back so badly that they lost 2-1.