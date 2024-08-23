Novak Djokovic To Iga Swiatek: Top Contenders To Clinch The US Open 2024

The US Open 2024 is fast approaching, and tennis fans are waiting in anticipation for the final Grand Slam of the year. The excitement for the thrilling hard-court battles and dramatic matches has kept the tennis fans eager for the action to start. As the tournament nears, let’s examine the top contenders who can win the ultimate prize.

Men’s Division:

1. Novak Djokovic:

The reigning champion Novak Djokovic triumphed at Arthur Ashe Stadium last year and since has not tasted success at any grand slams. The Serb will be looking to defend his title in New York. A victory would prevent him from ending a year without a Grand Slam triumph for the first time since 2017. Having already clinched gold at the Olympics and winning every major title, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will now set his sights on securing his 25th career Grand Slam.

2. Carlos Alcaraz:

The Spaniard is in exceptional form, having won 2 out of 3 Grand Slam titles this year, and is aiming for a third. The 21-year-old will use his exceptional running between the court and explosive groundstrokes to his advantage. Possessing the abilities of all the ‘Big Three’, Carlos Alcaraz has his eyes set for his third grand slam of the year to end the season on a high note.

3. Jannik Sinner

After winning the first Grand Slam of the year, the Italian will be brimming with confidence as he sets his sights on the last Grand Slam of the season. The talented Italian will not have an easy route to the title as heavyweights in Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and many others will be a huge obstacle to overcome.

Women’s Division:

1. Iga Swiatek:

The Polish star will be aiming to add another Grand Slam title to her collection after securing her fourth Roland Garros. As the World No. 1, she’ll be focused on winning the US Open, a title she last claimed in 2022. Swiatek’s adaptability on the court will be a major asset at the 2024 US Open, where her strategic play could prove crucial. She will have her eyes set on her second gram slam conquest at the hard courts.

2. Coco Gauff

Gauff’s inaugural Grand Slam win at the US Open in 2023 marked the beginning of her rise as one of the most formidable forces in the Tennis circuit. Her aggressive play and quick movement make her a strong force on the hard courts at the US Open. Securing another title at the US Open will cement her status as one of the top players in the sport.

3. Aryna Sabalenka:

The 2023 finalists fell just a little shirt short versus Coco Gauff and missed out on winning the title. Known for her strong aggression, Sabalenka’s swift serves make her a force to reckon with at the hard courts. Additionally, her quick footwork and solid movements across the court helps her cover it effectively. The Belarusian, having withdrawn from the Olympics, will enter the US Open refreshed and with her sights set on the title.

