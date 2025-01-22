Top 5 Wicket-Takers In Champions Trophy History

Hyderabad: The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner as Pakistan and Dubai are all set to host the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19, 2025. Hosts Pakistan will face New Zealand in the tournament opener while India will begin their campaign with a game against Bangladesh on February 20.

The Champions Trophy was first introduced in 1998 as the ICC Knockout Trophy. Bangladesh hosted the inaugural edition, followed by Kenya in 2000, where New Zealand clinched their first major ICC title by defeating India in the finals. Starting in 2002, the format was changed to resemble a ‘mini World Cup.’

In 2002, Sri Lanka, as hosts, shared the trophy with India after rain disrupted play twice. West Indies won the title two years later, beating the hosts, England, in a closely contested match. Ricky Ponting led Australia to consecutive titles in 2006 and 2009. In 2013, MS Dhoni completed the perfect ICC title collection by defeating England in the finals. Four years later, Pakistan defeated India to claim the title before the tournament experienced a long hiatus.

The tournament has seen some extraordinary performances over the years, especially from the bowlers who have turned the games around with their skills and consistency. Here. we take a look at the top-five wicket-takers in Champions Trophy history.

Top Wicket-Takers in Champions Trophy History

5. Glenn McGrath – 21 wickets

Former Australian great Glenn McGrath is the fifth leading bowler in Champions Trophy history, having claimed 21 wickets in just 12 matches. His best performance was 5/37 against New Zealand in the 2002 tournament, with wickets including Stephen Fleming, Lou Vincent, Scott Styris, Jacob Oram, and Matthew Sinclair. McGrath also holds the record for bowling second-most maiden overs (13) in the Champions Trophy. McGrath was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2002 edition of the ICC tournament with 8 wickets in 3 matches after Muttaih Muralidharan who has claimed 10 wickets in as many games. Glenn McGrath is the only bowler among the top five wicket-takers to have recorded a five-wicket haul.

Glenn McGrath (AFP)

4. Brett Lee – 22 wickets

One of the fastest bowlers ever, Brett Lee, competed in four editions of the tournament. He picked up 22 wickets, ranking him within the top five. His best bowling figures of 3/38 were against New Zealand in 2002 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Brett Lee (AFP)

3. Muttiah Muralitharan – 24 wickets

The legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for most wickets in international cricket, played 17 matches and took 24 wickets, earning a place among the top 3 bowlers. He also recorded the best economy rate of 3.6 runs per over in the history of the tournament. His breakthrough edition of the Champions Trophy was in 2022 where he picked up 12 wickets in just 3 matches at an average of just 7 and an economy of 2.78. He picked up a wicket in the tournament after every 15.10 deliveries. Interestingly, only one spinner makes the list of the top bowlers in Champions Trophy history, while the others are pace bowlers.

Muttiah Muralitharan (AFP)

2. Lasith Malinga – 25 wickets

Lasith Malinga emerged as one of the best fast bowlers in the last two decades. Known for his unique bowling action and ability to deliver perfect yorkers, he took 25 wickets across 16 matches, with his best performance being 4/34. Malinga's most successful season was his debut edition in 2006 where took 11 scalps in 6 matches at an impressive average of 19.09. He took 4 wickets in 2009, 7 in 2013 and 3 in 2017 to complete his tally of 25.

Lasith Malinga (AFP)

1. Kyle Mills – 28 wickets

The top bowler in Champions Trophy history is former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills, who took 28 wickets from 17 matches. He achieved an impressive bowling average of 17.25, with a best performance of 4/30, recorded in his final Champions Trophy match against England in 2013. His best came in the 2006 Champions Trophy where he picked up 10 wickets. He also captured 3 wickets in 2002, 9 in 2009, and 6 in the 2013 seasons.