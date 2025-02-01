Top 5 Unforgettable Moments Of WPL History

Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League has delivered several unforgettable moments in its first two seasons, setting the stage for a high-stakes 2025 season. As the countdown to the 2025 WPL begins, these moments continue to define the league’s legacy, setting the stage for yet another thrilling season. Here’s a look at some of the defining moments that have shaped the league’s journey so far.

1. RCB Finally Become Champions

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast one of the most passionate fanbases in the world. While the men’s team is still in pursuit of an IPL title, the women’s team ended the long wait by clinching the 2024 WPL title, defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final. Their title triumph was even more remarkable given their rocky start in the inaugural season. The leadership of Smriti Mandhana, the all-around brilliance of Ellyse Perry, and the emergence of young talent like Richa Ghosh propelled RCB to the summit, bringing Bengaluru its first franchise cricket championship in 16 years.

2. Ellyse Perry Delivers a Glass-Shattering ‘Punch’

The 2024 WPL season produced a once-in-a-generation moment when RCB’s Ellyse Perry shattered the window of the car on display at the ground. During the 19th over of a match against UP Warriorz, Perry launched a delivery from Deepti Sharma over mid-wicket, sending the ball crashing through the rear-seat window of the car. This was only the second such instance in Indian franchise cricket history, following Chris Gayle’s similar feat when he smashed a ball into an SUV on display during the 2021 IPL.

3. Shabnim Ismail Makes Speedy History

Shabnim Ismail, one of the most accomplished fast bowlers in women’s cricket, etched her name into the record books during the 2024 season. Representing the Mumbai Indians after a season with UP Warriorz, Ismail bowled the fastest-recorded delivery in women’s cricket history—clocking 132.1 km/h—against Delhi Capitals. The historic moment occurred in the third over when she delivered a fiery ball to Meg Lanning, which deflected off Lanning’s pad. While the wicket eluded her on that delivery, Ismail’s record-breaking speed cemented her place in cricket history.

4. Sophie Devine’s Heartbreaking 99-Run Innings

The inaugural season of the WPL witnessed one of the most breathtaking knocks in women’s cricket, courtesy of RCB’s Sophie Devine. In a dominant display against the Gujarat Giants, Devine blazed her way to 99 runs off just 36 balls—still the most destructive innings in WPL history. While the league is still awaiting its first centurion, the 2025 season could finally see this milestone achieved, but Devine’s near miss remains one of the greatest innings in the tournament’s history.

5. Issy Wong's Historic Hat-Trick

During the 2023 WPL Eliminator, Mumbai Indians' bowler Issy Wong made history by claiming the league's first-ever hat-trick. In the 13th over against UP Warriorz, Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone in consecutive deliveries, propelling Mumbai to the final, where they clinched the inaugural title.