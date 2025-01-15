Sourav Ganguly To Chris Gayle: These Are The Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers In Champions Trophy History

Hyderabad: Pakistan is all set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19. The 10th edition of the tournament will be played in a hybrid model till March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai. The top eight teams that qualified for the Champions Trophy from the 2023 World Cup will grind it hard to win the title.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the article takes you through the top ten run-getters in the history of the tournament.

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

West Indies' legendary batsman Chris Gayle has the highest number of runs in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has scored a total of 791 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 52.73, with his highest score being 133 not out. He has scored 3 centuries and 1 half-century in this ICC tournament.

2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan cricket icon Mahela Jayawardene was known for his excellent batting technique and classic style. He has the second-highest runs in the Champions Trophy. In 22 matches, he has scored 742 runs at an average of 41.22 including 5 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 not out.

3. Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also nicknamed as ‘Gabbar’ is known for his extraordinary batting technique and aggressive batting style. He is the highest run-getter for India in the history of the tournament and is the third-highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. He has amassed 701 runs in 10 Champions Trophy matches at an excellent average of 77.88. His highest score in the tournament is 125 runs. Shikhar Dhawan was named Player of the Tournament during India's title win in 2013.

4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Another Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, is famous for his exceptional batting skills. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. He has amassed a total of 683 runs in 22 Champions Trophy matches with the highest score being 134 not out. He also has 4 half-centuries to his name in the tournament.

5. Sourav Ganguly (India)

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is the second-highest Indian run-getter in the Champions Trophy. 'Dada' is known for his exceptional batting and leadership skills. He has amassed 665 runs in 13 matches, with his highest individual score being an unbeaten 141.

6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

South Africa's legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis is known for his excellent batting and bowling. Representing his team in 17 matches in the Champion Trophy, this all-rounder scored a total of 653 runs at an average of 46.64, with his highest score being 113 not out.

7. Rahul Dravid (India)

The former Indian batter, known for his impeccable defence is the seventh-highest run-getter in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has accrued 627 runs from 19 matches with an average of 48.23. His highest score in the tournament is 67.

8. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting is known for his aggressive batting style and exceptional leadership. Ponting represented Australia in 18 fixtures in the Champions Trophy. From 18 outings in the tournaments, he has amassed a total of 593 runs with the help of 4 half-centuries and 1 century including the highest score of 111 Not Out.

9. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

West Indies legend Chanderpaul, who is also known for his unorthodox stance is the ninth highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. He racked up 587 runs with an average of 53.36 including his highest individual score of 74. He has scored five half-centuries.

10. Sanath Jaysuriya (Sri Lanka)

The left-handed Sri Lankan batter was known for his aggressive batting. In a total of 20 Champions Trophy matches, Jayasuriya scored 536 runs from 20 matches including the highest score of unbeaten 102. He has scored one century and a half-century in the tournament.