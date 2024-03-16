TNCA felicitates Ashwin for taking 500 Test wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Saturday felicitated ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for scaling 'Mount 500' in Test cricket.

Ashwin, who hails from Tamil Nadu, took his 500th Test wicket in the recently concluded Test series against England, which was played in India and the hosts won by 4-1. He took his 500th Test wicket in the third Test played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Ashwin became only the second India bowler after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. Kumble is the highest India Test wicket-taker with 619 scalps. On the occasion, Ashwin was presented with a cheque of Rs one crore by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan in the presence of a galaxy of stars including Kumble, BCCI President Roger Binny and 1983 World Cup winning team member and former India K Srikkanth.

The TNCA in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, states, "A Night of Prestige: TNCA is proud to facilitate Ashwin’s impeccable achievement for the national team!."

For the record, Ashwin was the latest Indian to enter club 100 when he played his 100 Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and joined an elite list of cricketers. The 37-year-old outspoken offie has 516 Test wickets to his name, with an economy of 2.81 and average of 23.8.

Ashwin has also played 116 ODIs and 65 T20s.