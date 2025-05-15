ENG vs IND: England Appoint Former New Zealand Pacer As Specialist Skills Consultant For India Series

London: England Cricket Board (RCB) has appointed former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as Specialist Skills Consultant for the crucial five-Test series against India, starting June 20 at Headingly in Leeds. The series will mark as the World Test Champions (WTC) 2025-27 campaign opener for both sides.

The 36-year-old Southee retired from international cricket after England thrashed New Zealand by 2-1 in three-match Test series in December, 2024. He hung up his boots as New Zealand's all-time leading wicket-taker, claiming 776 wickets (391 in Tests, 221 in ODIs, and 164 in T20Is) across all formats. No other New Zealand player has managed to cross 700 mark.

Tim Southee will join the coaching staff led by his former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. Southee's first assignment at the helm will be England's first Test of the summer, against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge next week as he replaces legendary pacer James Anderson's in coaching staff across formats. He will also be the part of England's white-ball series against West Indies and the five Tests against India. His stint will conclude after the Oval Test on August 4 as he will play for Birmingham Phoenix in the Men's Hundred.

"With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players. Following his consultancy stint, he will resume playing duties in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Alongside McCullum, Southee has played international 170 matches, including 78 under his leadership across all formats. It was only McCullum who presented Southee with a bottle of red wine signed by the England team at the conclusion of his final Test in Hamilton.