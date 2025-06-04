Bizarre! Two TikTokers Stayed 27 Hours In Stadium Toilet To Watch Champions League For Free

Hyderabad: European football has many fans who adore the sport and watch it passionately for the quality it brings with it. However, two TikTokers took that love for the sport to a whole new level as they spent 27 hours in the toilet of the stadium hosting the Champions League final. The duo wanted to watch the match between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena.

According to a report by Belgian publication, VRT News, both of them managed to sneak into the toilet of the stadium one day prior to the match and hid in a toilet cubicle. They stuck a homemade "Out of Order" on the door and waited in silence for more than a day as the stadium staff used the facility.

"We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time," Remmerie told the Belgian public broadcaster.

"The lights were on all the time and the sitting position was uncomfortable, so sleeping was almost impossible. That made it physically and mentally difficult."

Once the duo heard the audience using toilets on matchday, the pair left the toilet and made their way past ticket inspectors to mix with the 86,600 crowd.

PSG dominated Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League by 5-0 which included a brace from Désiré Doué and one goal each from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Seny Mayulu. The occasion also marked PSG's first Champions League title in the tournament history.