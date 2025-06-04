ETV Bharat / sports

Bizarre! Two TikTokers Stayed 27 Hours In Stadium Toilet To Watch Champions League For Free

Two TikTokers spent 27 hours in the toilet of the stadium to watch Champions League final for free

TikTokers Spend 27 Hours In Stadium
PSG won the Champions League 2025 (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: European football has many fans who adore the sport and watch it passionately for the quality it brings with it. However, two TikTokers took that love for the sport to a whole new level as they spent 27 hours in the toilet of the stadium hosting the Champions League final. The duo wanted to watch the match between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena.

According to a report by Belgian publication, VRT News, both of them managed to sneak into the toilet of the stadium one day prior to the match and hid in a toilet cubicle. They stuck a homemade "Out of Order" on the door and waited in silence for more than a day as the stadium staff used the facility.

"We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time," Remmerie told the Belgian public broadcaster.

"The lights were on all the time and the sitting position was uncomfortable, so sleeping was almost impossible. That made it physically and mentally difficult."

Once the duo heard the audience using toilets on matchday, the pair left the toilet and made their way past ticket inspectors to mix with the 86,600 crowd.

PSG dominated Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League by 5-0 which included a brace from Désiré Doué and one goal each from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Seny Mayulu. The occasion also marked PSG's first Champions League title in the tournament history.

Hyderabad: European football has many fans who adore the sport and watch it passionately for the quality it brings with it. However, two TikTokers took that love for the sport to a whole new level as they spent 27 hours in the toilet of the stadium hosting the Champions League final. The duo wanted to watch the match between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena.

According to a report by Belgian publication, VRT News, both of them managed to sneak into the toilet of the stadium one day prior to the match and hid in a toilet cubicle. They stuck a homemade "Out of Order" on the door and waited in silence for more than a day as the stadium staff used the facility.

"We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time," Remmerie told the Belgian public broadcaster.

"The lights were on all the time and the sitting position was uncomfortable, so sleeping was almost impossible. That made it physically and mentally difficult."

Once the duo heard the audience using toilets on matchday, the pair left the toilet and made their way past ticket inspectors to mix with the 86,600 crowd.

PSG dominated Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League by 5-0 which included a brace from Désiré Doué and one goal each from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Seny Mayulu. The occasion also marked PSG's first Champions League title in the tournament history.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIKTOKERSTIKTOKERS 27 HOURS IN TOILETCHAMPIONS LEAGUECHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.