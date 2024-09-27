Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket Prices For India-Pakistan Fixture Out; Cost Equivalent To One Month Of Mobile Recharge

Hyderabad: With only a few days to go for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian women's team have high expectations pinned on their shoulders. The fans are expecting them to replicate the performance by the men’s team who emerged triumphant in the men’s T20 World Cup which concluded a few months back.

Online ticket booking

10 Teams will be participating in the tournament this time around and they will be divided into two groups. India will be in Group A along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. Along with announcing ticket prices, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also started online booking. Cricket’s governing body has also revealed the prizes of the ticket for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash.

Price of India-Pakistan fixture

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6 from 3:30 PM. IST. Also, there will be a match between West Indies and Scotland on the same day. So, ICC has announced only one ticket for both the matches. The ticket with the lowest price is 15 Dirhams which is equivalent to 342 Indian rupees, the amount which can secure a one-month mobile recharge. In one of the other stands, a ticket price of 25 Dirhams which is equivalent to 570 Indian rupees. By visiting t20worldcup.platinumlist.net, users can book tickets. Also, spectators aged under 18 will have free entry for the match.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

Both teams have played 15 fixtures in T20Is and India have won 12 out of it. The rest of the three games were won by Pakistan. The last time these two teams met was in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when India won the match by seven wickets.