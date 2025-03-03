Three ICC Events: Similar Semifinal Lineup; Champions Trophy Witnesses Unusual Occurrence

Dubai: When an ICC event takes place, the stakes are high as the team crowned as Champions holds a high stature in world cricket. Making it to the knockout stages of an ICC event is a significant achievement, but it is a rare occurrence when the fans see a similar semifinal roster for three marquee events. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has witnessed such a phenomenon as the semifinalists - Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and India also made it to the last four in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups. This is the third ICC event in the last 10 years where these four teams will draw swords in the semifinals.

In three ICC events - 2015 ODI World Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup and now the Champions Trophy - India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have been the semifinalists.

2015 ODI World Cup

In the ICC event held in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa faced each other in Semifinal 1. Batting first, South Africa posted 281/5 from 43 overs, while the Blackcaps scored 299/6 from 42.5 overs and won by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected fixture. Faf du Plessis played a knock of 82 runs while AB de Villiers amassed an unbeaten 65 runs during his stay at the crease.

Grant Elliott scored an unbeaten 84 runs and helped the New Zealand side win by four wickets. In the second semifinal, Australia met India, with the latter winning the match by 95 runs. Steve Smith scored 105 runs, while Aaron Finch racked up 81 runs. Australia scored 328/7 and bundled out the opposition for a total of 233.

2023 ODI World Cup

India and New Zealand faced each other in the semifinals of the tournament, while South Africa and Australia locked horns in the other contest. In the 1st semifinal, India posted 397/4, riding on Virat Kohli’s 117 and Shreyas Iyer’s 105. Shubman Gill scored a half-century, helping the team post a total around 400. New Zealand managed to muster 327 as Mohammad Shami picked seven wickets for the Men in Blue.

Australia beat South Africa in the other semifinal match as the latter won the game by three wickets. The South African side got wrapped up on 212, with David Miller playing a knock of 101 runs. Travis Head was the top scorer for the Australian side with a knock of 62 runs from 48 deliveries.

The same four teams will now lock horns in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will witness a new winner as defending Champions Pakistan