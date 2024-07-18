Three Giants East Bengal, Mohun Bagan & Mohammedan Sporting Will Now Be In School Textbooks

Kolkata (West Bengal): Three major football clubs of Kolkata and India will now feature in the textbook in West Bengal. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting have contributed a lot to the football history of the country.

Not only that, the three giants are also surrounded by various events related to India's independence movement. That is why the history of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting is being highlighted in the textbook.

The three major clubs of the Kolkata Maidan have welcomed the initiative of the West Bengal government. The contribution of these three clubs is detailed in the textbook. Names of notable players who played in these three clubs at different times are also included in the textbook. From the current academic year, students will get to read the history of three clubs in school.

Three club histories are included in Class XI. Mohun Bagan's history of winning the IFA Shield and winning various trophies is highlighted in the textbook. The three clubs are overwhelmed by the decision of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Mohun Bagan Secretary Debashis Dutta said, "I thank the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this decision. I give credit to Education Minister Bratya Basu too. The new generation will know more about Mohun Bagan's contribution if it is included in the history books. You will also learn about the impact of these three teams on society from football and the football field."

"You will know about the contribution of Mohun Bagan in the freedom struggle. It will be in the XIth class. The current generation is passionate about Manchester United, and Real Madrid. These three clubs are not only clubs but institutions. It is important to know and inform about that,” added Dutta.

The three clubs have arranged to preserve their history in their own ways. Libraries and museums have been built in East Bengal. There is a library in Mohun Bagan and a museum is being built. Mohammedan Sporting has also taken the same initiative.

Kalyan Mazumder, former secretary and current vice-president of East Bengal Club, also welcomed this initiative of the state government. "Saint initiative. These three clubs have passed a century in terms of time. Contribution to social life is infinite. Just playing football was not the end of the responsibility. Message from the football field to the society was important. The impact is deep enough. History is connected with these three clubs which is also the experience of Bengal society. If the new generation knows that, their perspective will change," Majumdar said.

The names of the players associated with the Mohun Bagan club's IFA Shield win in 1911 with pictures are mentioned in detail in the textbook. East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting also have a detailed history.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Secretary Istiaq Ahmed Raju said, "This initiative is commendable. Three major clubs have passed one hundred years. Mohun Bagan won the first shield. Mohammedan Sporting became the first Indian club to win the league. People's emotions are still stirred around these three clubs. Football is not about foreign clubs. It is important to tell the newcomers through textbooks that the clubs of our country, especially the three main ones of Bengal, have a golden past.

President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya said, "Students need to know about the contribution of these three clubs before and after independence. That is why we have brought the history of these three clubs into the textbooks."