Three Bowlers Who Picked Up Fifers In IPL Outside India?

Indian Premier League, arguably the world's biggest cricket league, is known for unearthing players coming from small cities or villages at a stage where they can showcase their talent and share dressing rooms with one of the best in the world. While the cash-rich tournament belongs to India, but occasionally played outside the home country. However, when it comes to taking five-wicket hauls, a very rare milestone in T20 cricket, only three bowlers have managed to achieve the milestone outside India, showing the world that Indians can make an impact anywhere in the world.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Anil Kumble, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, and Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh are the three bowlers who have stood out from the others by taking a five-wicket haul in IPL on foreign soil. Here's a look at how each of them left their mark overseas.

1. Anil Kumble – The Legend Strikes in South Africa (2009)

Anil Kumble, the legend of the Indian cricket team, left his mark on one of the most loved franchises in the world - RCB. He achieved the rare feat against the inaugural season winner Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2009. Notably, the second edition of the IPL was moved to South Africa as the tournament's dates were clashing with the general elections in India.

In the second match of the season and campaign opener of both teams, Kumble, at the twilight of his career, registered the figures of 5 wickets, 5 runs, 1 Maiden in 3.1 overs. With the ball gripping the South African track, his victims in that game were Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, RR skipper Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan. This is still one of the most economical spells in the history of the IPL.

2. Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery Spins in the Gulf (2021)

For the first time, IPL was held in two phases, with the second half being played in the UAE; the reason behind the move was COVID-19 concerns in 2020. Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, shone in the Gulf region under heavy heat and the surface and boundary dimensions, offering help to the spinners. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Varun spun a web around Virat Kohli-led RCB in Abu Dhabi, picking his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL.

Chakravarthy recorded the figures 5 for 20 in his 4-over spell. Riding on his exceptional effort, KKR went on to bowl Royal Challengers out for just 92, their third-lowest while batting first in the IPL. Chakravarthy ran riot through the middle order, plucking out Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, along with Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. Batters struggled to read the variations —carrom balls, sliders, and quick offies.

3. Arshdeep Singh – The New-Age Yorker King (2024)

In 2021, Arshdeep recorded a five-wicket haul (5/32) versus the Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. He had become just the fourth uncapped bowler with an IPL fifer. He dismissed Ewin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya, and Kartik Tyagi. Eventually, it became his breakthrough season, taking 18 wickets in 12 matches.

The year 2024 was a career-defining one for the 26-year-old. Beyond his IPL heroics, Arshdeep starred in India’s T20 World Cup triumph, claiming 15 wickets, including a match-sealing 3/20 in the final against South Africa and also won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year. Recently, during the game against RCB in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, he became the leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings with 86 wickets to his name.