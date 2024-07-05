'Thought Winning World Cup Was Easy': Rohit Reflects On India’s World Cup Triumph In 2007 During Meet With PM Modi

New Delhi: Life came full circle for the Indian team on June 29 as they won their second T20 World Cup title beating South Africa by seven runs in the final after lifting the silverware in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Rohit Sharma, who was a member of that team was the skipper of the Indian team, who won the recently concluded edition and he shared the emotions he was going through in 2007. Rohit revealed that he had a belief that winning the World Cup was an easy task in 2007.

The World Cup-winning Indian team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 for breakfast at his official residence in New Delhi. The Prime Minister interacted with each of the cricketers and the players shared their stories. His interaction with the players included Hardik’s redemption, Surakumar Yadav’s scintillating catch and Rohit Sharma’s celebrations after the triumph.

“I came in the team in 2007 and debuted in Ireland where Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid) was captain. I was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team and it took us five hours to go to Wankhede (Stadium) from Mumbai Airport. I realised that two-three days later that winning the trophy is easy but many World Cups were played after that but we won none. It was great to lead this team where players were full of desperation and hunger to win. There were many struggles but the players were focused on lifting the silverware. There were many struggles like the playing conditions were not good in the USA,” said Rohit, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Virat Kohli scored fifty in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled impressive spells to pull off a victory at the fag end of the innings. The collective effort helped India secure a memorable win and win an ICC event after a long span of 11 years.