Thomas Cup 2024: Defending Champions India Thrash Thailand In Their First Fixture

Bangkok (Thailand): Defending Thomas Cup champions India kicked off their title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand in Group A while their women counterparts defeated Canada by an identical margin in the group stage of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

The men, who created history two years ago by winning the coveted title, looked in trouble when HS Prannoy went down 22-20, 21-14 in the opening singles.

But the top doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy restored parity after a few hiccups with a 21-19, 19-21, 21-16 win over Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul. They foiled the contest in 65 minutes.

Lakshya Sen then kept his nerves under pressure to defeat Panotchaphon Teeraratsakul in 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 to give India the lead and the doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then sealed India’s win, beating Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon.

In the final match of the tie which was an inconsequential game, Kidambir Srikanth registered victory with ease by 21-9, 21-5 inside 29 minutes. Both the men’s and women’s teams ensured a bright start in the Thomas and Uber Cup respectively.

The Indian women will battle it out against Singapore in their next Group A tie in the Uber Cup while the men’s team will lock horns against England in their second fixture of the Thomas Cup on Monday.