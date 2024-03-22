Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India placed with Indonesia in Group C

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the draws for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup on Friday, with defending champion India being drawn in Group C along with runners-up from last year and 14-time champion Indonesia in the Thomas Cup competition.

For the Uber Cup, the top world championship in women's team badminton, India has been drawn in Group A along with 15-time champion China.

BWF took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the groups. "Thomas Cup Group C: Indonesia, India, Thailand, England," said BWF.

Last year, India had defeated Indonesia by 3-0 in the finals to capture their maiden Thomas Cup title. The tournament was started in 1949.

The Thomas Cup is the top world championship in men's badminton competition.

"Draw -BWF Uber Cup Finals 2024 #TeamIndia has been drawn in Group A. Group A China India Canada Singapore #ThomasUberCupFinals," tweeted the official handle of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

India's best Uber Cup performance is the bronze medals in 2014 and 2016 editions of the tournament in New Delhi and Kunshan, respectively. India last year crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup, losing to Thailand by 3-0. Both tournaments will take place from April 28 to March 5 this year.

