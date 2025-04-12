'This 1 Is For Orange Army': Abhishek Sharma Smashes Third Fastest Century By An Indian

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma came out to bat and whacked everything out of the park to score the third fastest century by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the historic feat during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday, April 12.

Yusuf Pathan holds the record for fastest century in IPL by an Indian, having amassed it in just 37 balls in 2010 in Mumbai. Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya added his name at the second place with a century against Chennai Super Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Abhishek’s century was also the second-fastest by an SRH batter in IPL history. Travis Head holds the record after his 39-ball hundred against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The fastest century by a player in IPL is the record held by Chris Gayle, smashing it in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013. This is also the fifth fastest century in the IPL history with swashbuckling opener Travis Head.

In the process, he stitched a partnership of 171 runs with another swashbuckling batter Travis Head. This is also the second biggest stand for SRH in IPL.

Highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL

185 - J Bairstow, D Warner vs RCB, 2019

171 - Abhishek Sharma, T Head vs PBKS, 2025

167 - Abhishek Sharma, T Head vs LSG, 2024

160 - J Bairstow, D Warner vs PBKS, 2020

Fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)

30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010

38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013

39 - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

39 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, Mullapur, 2025

40 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*