These Teammates Of MS Dhoni Are Into Coaching Career While Captain Cool Still Hustles On Field

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most celebrated Indian captains as he led the team to three ICC trophies during his stint. He was also known for his sharp glovework and some tactics which often worked for the national side. Interestingly, many players who played with him are now into a coaching career but the former Indian skipper still breaks his sweat on the cricket field. The recent example is Dwayne Bravo who was his teammate at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He became the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season recently.

Following are some of the former teammates of MS Dhoni who are now in coaching careers.

Gautam Gambhir: The current head coach of the Indian national side, Gautam Gambhir retired from the sport in 2018. Gambhir was a member of the World Cup-winning team in 2011 and played under the leadership of Dhoni.

Gambhir started his coaching career for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 and worked in the role the next year as well. He then worked as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024. The former left-handed batter recently became the head coach of the Indian team for three years.

Brendon McCullum: The swashbuckling opener from New Zealand played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni in the IPL 2014. McCullum currently works as the England cricket team’s head coach. His career in the field of coaching resumed in 2019 when he was appointed as the head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahul Dravid: One of the greats in Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid has played under the captaincy of Dhoni. Dravid started his stint in the coaching role in 2014 as a mentor for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The former Indian batter has worked with IPL franchises, India U-19 team and India A side.

Ashish Nehra: The Indian left-arm seamer has worked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a good success rate. He worked as a bowling coach for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2018 and 2019 editions. In IPL 2022, the newly-formed Gujarat Titans appointed Nehra as head coach. During his coaching, the team went on to win the IPL title in the debut season.