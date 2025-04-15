Three Bowlers Who Can Replace Lockie Ferguson In Punjab Kings

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings’ premium pacer Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury while bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. He pulled up while delivering the third ball of his spell and was seen holding his left leg due to an injury. The right-arm pacer didn’t return to bowl in the match, which confirmed the injury.

Punjab Kings’ bowling coach James Hopes confirmed in the pre-match conference ahead of the fixture between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders that Ferguson is ruled out of the tournament for an indefinite period.

Richard Gleeson

Glesson is close to Fergsuon in terms of speed and skillset. He has the sheer pace and can bowl hard lengths consistently, making him suitable to replace the New Zealand pacer in the role.

The right-arm fast bowler had a brilliant outing in the SA20 2025, taking 14 wickets with an average of 24.42 and an economy of 8.07 in 13 innings. In T20s, he has taken 129 wickets from 115 matches with an economy of 8.02 and a strike rate of 17.7.

File Photo: Richard Gleeson (AFP)

Lance Morris

Lance Morris is another replacement for Ferguson who can match his role. He is one of the quickest bowlers in Australian cricket. He can bowl heavy balls to the batters and rush them with his pace. Morris’s high pace is a good base to work with, so the franchise can develop him into an effective pacer.

File Photo: Lance Morris (AFP)

Morris has picked 40 wickets with an average of 22.95, including a five-wicket haul from 35 T20 innings. Morris is yet to make his T20I debut, but he can still be an exciting pick for the team.

Jason Behrendorff

The Aussie left-arm pacer has been a part of the various T20 leagues across the world. He has played 168 T20s so far, taking 203 wickets with an economy of 7.60 and a strike rate of 17.6. He made his IPL debut in 2019 and has played for the Mumbai Indians, taking 19 wickets from 17 matches. He played for the MumbaI Indians in 2024 but missed the entire tournament after injuring his leg at training.