ETV Bharat / sports

'There Are So Many Match-Winners In Team', KKR Mentor Dwayne Bravo

Kolkata: After a couple of games away from home, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the IPL will be back at their home ground when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a repeat of last year’s final, at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Ahead of the crucial game, KKR team mentor Dwayne Bravo is backing his match-winners to deliver with the bat for his side. He said, “There are so many match-winners in the team and there will be occasions when Rinku will win games by himself, and Russell will games by himself. Ramandeep can also contribute to the team, and even Venkatesh Iyer will come into his own and will also win a couple of games by himself.”

“So, for me as a mentor and the coaching staff, we continue to remind these guys how great they are already. You don’t expect any player to be consistent for fourteen games in the IPL but it’s important to keep encouraging them and reminding them of how great they are”, Bravo added.

The former West Indian player brushed away any concerns of KKR’s batting being their main concern, highlighting the importance of game awareness in match situations. He stated, “Batting is not a main concern. We’re not the only team to be in this position after three matches but we’re working on being smarter in certain situations. Once we get that right, we will be fine.”