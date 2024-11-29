ETV Bharat / sports

There Are Security Concerns: MEA Spokesperson On India Traveling To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that according to the BCCI's statement there are security concerns in Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that according to the BCCI's statement there are security concerns in Pakistan.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Gives Huge Update On Indias Participation In ICC Champions Trophy In Pakistan (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has asserted that the Border for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued statement saying that there are security concerns there and hence it is highly unlikely that Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing the media said, "The BCCI has issued a statement... They have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there."

