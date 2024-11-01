On 11/11/11, At 11:11 am, Needing 111 Runs, Fans And Umpire Stand On 1 Leg: The Nelson of All Nelsons In Cricket

On November 11, 2011, cricket fans at Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium witnessed one of the sport’s most rarest, unique and superstitions play out in real-time on the Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Australia. The match had already seen extreme twists— Australia were bundled out for 284, South Africa collapsed for 96, and then Australia slumped to 47 all out, leaving the hosts 236 runs to win. By mid-morning, South Africa was 125/1, needing 111 more runs to reach their target.

But it wasn’t just the scoreline that caught attention. It was 11:11 am on the date 11.11.11 (11 November 2011), creating an unusual alignment of numbers that connected to cricket’s quirky "Nelson" superstition. The number 111, named "Nelson" after British Admiral Horatio Nelson, is thought to represent an ill omen because it looks like three stumps without bails—signifying vulnerability.

Not only this, the spectators also stood on one leg at 11:11 am to acknowledge the occasion, with on-field umpire Ian Gould joining in, adding to the spectacle. Though Nelson didn’t lose his eye or leg as the myth claims, the lore persists as a superstition, and 11.11.11 provided a rare chance to celebrate it.

For cricket lovers, the convergence of numbers, time, and a superstition-rich tradition made this Test match more than just a game—it became a memory of superstition meeting sport in perfect harmony.

What is Nelson's Number?

The score 111 is nicknamed after the war hero Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson, most famous for his victory and death at the Battle of Trafalgar. Nelson was a lifetime warrior, and by the time of his death, he had suffered numerous injuries. By the end of his life, it was said he had “one eye, one arm, and one leg.” 111 – Nelson.

Of course, this phrase is utterly wrong. There is one part that is correct. Nelson did only have one arm. He had one arm removed after being hit by a musket ball during his doomed assault on Tenerife in 1797. However, he never actually lost one eye – his sight had gone, but the eye was still in place. He certainly never lost a leg. So how the legend of “One eye, one arm and one leg” came into a common phrase is a mystery.