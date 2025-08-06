Fox In The Field! The Hundred Opener Halts Due To A Bizarre Phenomenon

Hyderabad: A record-breaking knock or a last-ball thriller often grabs the limelight in the world of cricket. However, Lord’s witnessed a rare sight as a fox dashed across the pitch mid-game. As the Oval Invincibles headed towards a win against the London Spirit in the Hundred, the unexpected guest garnered the limelight, briefly stopping the play.

Wild fox on the field

The fox entered the ground during the Oval Invincibles' innings. Daniell Worall was bowling the ninth delivery of the innings. However, a fox was spotted running near the boundary line. The spectators clapped after witnessing the scenes. No one caught the fox, but he escaped by jumping over the board beyond the boundary rope. The match was stopped for a short period. Last year, a fox entered a T20 Blast fixture.

Oval beat the London Spirit

London Spirit, captained by Kane Williamson, opted to bat after winning the toss. However, the batting unit faltered as Keaton Jennings, David Warner and Kane Williamson were dismissed in single digits. Ashton Turner was the highest run-getter with a knock of 21 runs. Rashid Khan and Sam Curran picked three wickets each. As a result, London Spirit was folded for a total of 80.

Oval Invincibles won the match with 31 balls to spare. Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye added 34 runs from 32 deliveries, forming a brilliant partnership for the opening wicket. Jacks scored 24 runs. Liam Dawson picked up two wickets.

This is not the first occasion when an animal invasion has hampered a match. The arrival of a snake on the ground has interrupted some matches in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka. Bees have disturbed matches in South Africa in the past. But a fox making an appearance at the ‘Home of Cricket’ was certainly a first.