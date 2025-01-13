ETV Bharat / sports

Netflix's 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary To Release On February 7

Netflix's special documentary 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' is all set to premiere on February 7.

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated The Greatest Rivalry, a new documentary series that will delve into the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The series will debut on Netflix on February 7.
The Greatest Rivalry Netflix India vs Pakistan documentary to be release on February 7 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan', a new documentary series that will delve into the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 7, 2025.

Netflix shared the news on their official Instagram handle along with the official poster and wrote, "Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix (sic)."

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.” The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world.

Excited fans rushed to flood the comment box with their hot takes as one user wrote, "The Bollywood of sports, streaming soon." Another commented, "Absolute cinema." "I’m waiting for the bond, not the rivalry between them," read a third comment.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most intense in cricket, alongside the longstanding competition between England and Australia. An earlier shared announcement video also provided a glimpse of the India-Pakistan border, suggesting that the documentary will delve into the historical, geographical, and political factors that have shaped this fierce rivalry.

From Virender Sehwag to Shoaib Akhtar, the India vs Pakistan docuseries is set to thrill fans with its star-studded lineup and gripping storytelling.

Legends such as Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, along with the obscure stories from the first India-Pakistan ODI, are all part of this series. Apart from Sehwag and Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq will also feature in the series.

As Sehwag would remark, "Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai—war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai.” (“Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, it’s not just a battle—it’s a war on the field that both teams are determined to win.”)

Director Chandradev Bhagat Stewart Sugg

Producer Grey Matter Entertainment

Executive Producer Payal Mathur Bhagat

Participants / Featuring Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq

Hyderabad: Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan', a new documentary series that will delve into the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 7, 2025.

Netflix shared the news on their official Instagram handle along with the official poster and wrote, "Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix (sic)."

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.” The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world.

Excited fans rushed to flood the comment box with their hot takes as one user wrote, "The Bollywood of sports, streaming soon." Another commented, "Absolute cinema." "I’m waiting for the bond, not the rivalry between them," read a third comment.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most intense in cricket, alongside the longstanding competition between England and Australia. An earlier shared announcement video also provided a glimpse of the India-Pakistan border, suggesting that the documentary will delve into the historical, geographical, and political factors that have shaped this fierce rivalry.

From Virender Sehwag to Shoaib Akhtar, the India vs Pakistan docuseries is set to thrill fans with its star-studded lineup and gripping storytelling.

Legends such as Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, along with the obscure stories from the first India-Pakistan ODI, are all part of this series. Apart from Sehwag and Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq will also feature in the series.

As Sehwag would remark, "Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai—war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai.” (“Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, it’s not just a battle—it’s a war on the field that both teams are determined to win.”)

Director Chandradev Bhagat Stewart Sugg

Producer Grey Matter Entertainment

Executive Producer Payal Mathur Bhagat

Participants / Featuring Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GREATEST RIVALRY INDIA VS PAKISTANTHE GREATEST RIVALRY RELEASE DATEINDIA PAKISTAN WEB SERIES NETFLIXNETFLIX GREATEST RIVALRY EPISODESNETFLIX THE GREATEST RIVALRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.