Netflix's 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary To Release On February 7

Hyderabad: Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan', a new documentary series that will delve into the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 7, 2025.

Netflix shared the news on their official Instagram handle along with the official poster and wrote, "Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix (sic)."

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.” The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world.

Excited fans rushed to flood the comment box with their hot takes as one user wrote, "The Bollywood of sports, streaming soon." Another commented, "Absolute cinema." "I’m waiting for the bond, not the rivalry between them," read a third comment.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most intense in cricket, alongside the longstanding competition between England and Australia. An earlier shared announcement video also provided a glimpse of the India-Pakistan border, suggesting that the documentary will delve into the historical, geographical, and political factors that have shaped this fierce rivalry.