Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out But Lionel Messi Makes The Cut For Men's Best Football Awards 2024

Hyderabad: FIFA has revealed both men and women nominees for its prestigious The Best Football Awards 2024 and the notable absentee in the list was Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in years. The Best Football award is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player Gala and is given to the players with the best performance in the calendar year.

On the other hand, Ronaldo's long-time rival Argentina's Lionel Messi has made the cut once again.

Two of the biggest headlines come from Rodri and Vin­cius Jr., whose on-field successes have been coupled with off-field drama. Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri, who recently won the historic Ballon d'Or Award, will be the strongest contender to clinch the award. The Spaniard has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, including a fourth consecutive Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League victory, where he was named the tournament's best player.

Vinicius Jr., who plays for Real Madrid, was a vital cog in their La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League campaigns. However, controversy surrounds the Brazilian, who boycotted the October Ballon d'Or ceremony after learning that no Real Madrid players would win. His rivalry with Manchester City's star now carries an extra edge as both vie for The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees