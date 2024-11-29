Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out But Lionel Messi Makes The Cut For Men's Best Football Awards 2024

Hyderabad: FIFA has revealed both men and women nominees for its prestigious The Best Football Awards 2024 and the notable absentee in the list was Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in years. The Best Football award is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player Gala and is given to the players with the best performance in the calendar year.
On the other hand, Ronaldo's long-time rival Argentina's Lionel Messi has made the cut once again.
Two of the biggest headlines come from Rodri and Vincius Jr., whose on-field successes have been coupled with off-field drama. Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri, who recently won the historic Ballon d'Or Award, will be the strongest contender to clinch the award. The Spaniard has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, including a fourth consecutive Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League victory, where he was named the tournament's best player.
Vinicius Jr., who plays for Real Madrid, was a vital cog in their La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League campaigns. However, controversy surrounds the Brazilian, who boycotted the October Ballon d'Or ceremony after learning that no Real Madrid players would win. His rivalry with Manchester City's star now carries an extra edge as both vie for The Best FIFA Men's Player award.
The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees
Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid
Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City
Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona
Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami
Rodri (Spain), Manchester City
Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)
Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees
Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona
Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona
Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City
Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City
Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais
Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona
Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona
Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais
Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees
Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil
Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic
Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA
Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan
Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City
Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC
Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina
Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain
Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City
Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees
Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona
Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees
Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid
David Raya (Spain), Arsenal
Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Aston Villa
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain
Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan
Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Club