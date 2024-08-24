Thanks For Memories, Gabbar: Fans Wish Happy Retirement To Shikhar Dhawan

Hyderabad: Following India's seasoned cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket through a social media post, the cricketer's fans thanked him for giving them many beautiful memories during his playing days.
Dhawan drew curtains on his illustrious career as he announced retirement from international and domestic cricket through a video post on his official X handle on Saturday.
In his retirement announcement, Dhawan expressed gratitude and excitement about the future and said, "Representing my country on the international stage has been an incredible honour for me in my cricket journey, and wearing the Indian jersey will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful & thankful to everyone who has been my backbone in this beautiful experience—my family, my relatives & friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a very big thanks to the loving fans who have been an incredible part of my journey and my life.”
As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024
The 39-year-old is also known for having a smile on his face even in the toughest situations. His coach Vijay had given him his nickname - Gabbar which later got famous in 2013 when he started his iconic Kabaddi-style wicket celebration. His another name is famous among fans and that is - The Man Of ICC Tournaments.
HERE'S HOW FANS REACTED TO HIS DECISION
🚨End of an era! 🙌🌟— Piyush Karwasra77 (@piyush_karwasra) August 24, 2024
SHIKHAR DHAWAN : THE MOST SELFLESS PLAYER!♥️— Helioseid (@helioseidmail) August 24, 2024
Happy Retirement,Gabbar! 🥺🇮🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/nSxSDuSYRb
The man who has ZERO haters❤️— Munesh Yadav🇮🇳 (@95MuneshYadav) August 24, 2024
SHIKHAR DHAWAN retires from international cricket. It is end of an era of international cricket. He had never greedy for power, fame & money. He had silently served the nation and silently retired with grace 🙏❤️
We miss you Gabbar 💔#ShikharDhawan https://t.co/lxcswHrGsv
End of an era! You are a champion 🏆 🏆
