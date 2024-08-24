ETV Bharat / sports

Thanks For Memories, Gabbar: Fans Wish Happy Retirement To Shikhar Dhawan

Hyderabad: Following India's seasoned cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket through a social media post, the cricketer's fans thanked him for giving them many beautiful memories during his playing days.

Dhawan drew curtains on his illustrious career as he announced retirement from international and domestic cricket through a video post on his official X handle on Saturday.

In his retirement announcement, Dhawan expressed gratitude and excitement about the future and said, "Representing my country on the international stage has been an incredible honour for me in my cricket journey, and wearing the Indian jersey will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful & thankful to everyone who has been my backbone in this beautiful experience—my family, my relatives & friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a very big thanks to the loving fans who have been an incredible part of my journey and my life.”