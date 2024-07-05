Thanking Team For Uniting People, Giving Immense Happiness: VVS Laxman On India's Victory Parade

New Delhi (India): National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief and head coach of the Senior Men's cricket team for the Zimbabwe series VVS Laxman hailed the India men's cricket team's grand victory parade following the ICC T20 World Cup triumph for uniting people and spreading joy across the nation.

Team India arrived at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados on Thursday morning at 6 am, five days after becoming T20 World champions. The special Air India charter AIC24WC brought the Indian cricket team to the home amid the hurricane threat on the Island. It was a straight 16.5-hour journey to Delhi from Barbados, where the T20 World Cup final was played. After a few hours of reaching the hotel ITC Maurya, Rohit and Co, BCCI president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi.

Post-meeting with PM Modi, the players along with Binny and Shah departed for Mumbai for the 1.5 km grand open bus victory parade scheduled to start from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the evening. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as around lakhs of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium was looking like a sea of blue and the team went to it amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the BCCI office-bearers. skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Rahul Dravid also talked about the win, the atmosphere, and the enthusiasm of their fans inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

With lakhs of people gathered in and outside the stadium and lakhs watching them on television and on streaming platforms, former India cricketer VVS Laxman thanked Rohit Sharma and his men for giving the reason to come together and erupt in joy.

"Spectacular scenes from Mumbai. This is what Sport does, unite people and give them so much to cheer about and spread joy. Thanking our team once again for giving so many of our countrymen so much joy and happiness. Here's to many more trophies and celebrations. #VictoryParade,"wrote Laxman on his X handle.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. With this historic win, Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who were the only cricketers to make debut for India before 2010, announced their retirement from the format within 24 hours of the victory and signed off on a high.