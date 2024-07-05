Thanking Team For Uniting People, Giving Immense Happiness: VVS Laxman On India's Victory Parade

New Delhi (India): National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief and head coach of the Senior Men's cricket team for the Zimbabwe series VVS Laxman hailed the India men's cricket team's grand victory parade following the ICC T20 World Cup triumph for uniting people and spreading joy across the nation.
Team India arrived at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados on Thursday morning at 6 am, five days after becoming T20 World champions. The special Air India charter AIC24WC brought the Indian cricket team to the home amid the hurricane threat on the Island. It was a straight 16.5-hour journey to Delhi from Barbados, where the T20 World Cup final was played. After a few hours of reaching the hotel ITC Maurya, Rohit and Co, BCCI president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi.
Post-meeting with PM Modi, the players along with Binny and Shah departed for Mumbai for the 1.5 km grand open bus victory parade scheduled to start from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the evening. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as around lakhs of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.
The iconic Wankhede Stadium was looking like a sea of blue and the team went to it amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the BCCI office-bearers. skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Rahul Dravid also talked about the win, the atmosphere, and the enthusiasm of their fans inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.