‘Thank You Very Much For That Call’ Dravid Grateful To Rohit For Convincing Him To Stay As Head Coach

Hyderabad: India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that he was willing to quit the job after the ODI World Cup last year but skipper Rohit Sharma gave him a call and asked him to stay back. Dravid thanked Rohit for convincing him to stay in the post.

When India lifted the silverware Rahul let loose his emotions and screamed his lungs out which is a rare occurrence considering his calm demeanour. Dravid had three attempts to win the World Cup as a player but the team didn’t win any silverware in those three opportunities. Also, he had that chance as a coach and he materialised on it in the third attempt as India won the T20 World Cup beating South Africa.

Reflecting on his stint as India coach, Dravid thanked Rohit for convincing him to stay as it made it possible for him to guide India to the World Cup winning run.

“Thank you very much, Ro (Rohit), for making that call in November and asking me to continue. It's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, as well as with Ro. Thank you for your time. I know that as captain and coach, we have a lot of time to chat. We have to agree; we have to disagree. It's been brilliant to know each and every one of you,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.

Dravid-Rohit combo did very well for India in the white-ball cricket as they won 18 fixtures out of the 20 team played losing only one game against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup played last year. They also made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final last year.

After the win, Rohit had said that Dravid deserved the trophy more than anyone else.

"He - more than any one of us, I think he deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet. I am very happy from all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was. Really grateful to the occasion for this to happen as well," said Rohit.

As Dravid’s stint as head coach has come to an end now, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the appointment of the new coach will be made public soon.