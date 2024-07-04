'Thank You For Warmth And Hospitality': Jasprit Bumrah And Other Indian Stars Share Moments From Meet With PM Modi

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2024-winning team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast at his official residence and the players shared some glimpses of the meet on their social media handles. Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming image of PM Modi with his family. Bumrah and his wife Sanjna Ganesan are posing with the Prime Minister while PM Modi is holding their son.
It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister’s residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir @narendramodi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xp8YBc3gD9— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 4, 2024
The right-arm pacer shared three images on his ‘X’ handle which includes one group photo with PM Modi, a family photo including the PM and a third of him shaking hands with the Prime Minister.
Honoured to have met our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Sir, and shared our joy with him.— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 4, 2024
Thank you for hosting us so warmly; we were truly touched. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qxVqMduQWD
Bumrah had played a key role for the Indian team taking 15 wickets with a phenomenal economy of 4.18 in the coveted tournament. Apart from him, other cricketers including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared images on their 'X' handles. The left-arm chinaman shared one image where he was seen hugging PM Modi and the warm embrace was liked by many social media users.
Pleasure meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji sir😊🙌#RP17 pic.twitter.com/LjqgMHAqqK— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 4, 2024
He wrote a caption named ‘Thank you for hosting us warmly’. Rishabh Pant also shared a warm embrace with PM and uploaded three images from the meet.
Honoured to have met our esteemed Prime Minister, as World Champions 🇮🇳🥇— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 4, 2024
Sir, your words of appreciation, motivation and pride gave us inspiration to continue to do better, to keep our flag soaring high 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zF1W4RHNeR
Suryakumar Yadav also posted a couple of pics on ‘X’ handle which included an image with his family as well and stated that the words from the Prime Minister provided the team a dose of motivation. Vice Captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also posted images with a caption that it was an honour to meet the Prime Minister.
Such a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Thank you for hosting us sir 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2YYGpGOLE5— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2024
