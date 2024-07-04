'Thank You For Warmth And Hospitality': Jasprit Bumrah And Other Indian Stars Share Moments From Meet With PM Modi

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2024-winning team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast at his official residence and the players shared some glimpses of the meet on their social media handles. Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming image of PM Modi with his family. Bumrah and his wife Sanjna Ganesan are posing with the Prime Minister while PM Modi is holding their son.

The right-arm pacer shared three images on his ‘X’ handle which includes one group photo with PM Modi, a family photo including the PM and a third of him shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

Bumrah had played a key role for the Indian team taking 15 wickets with a phenomenal economy of 4.18 in the coveted tournament. Apart from him, other cricketers including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared images on their 'X' handles. The left-arm chinaman shared one image where he was seen hugging PM Modi and the warm embrace was liked by many social media users.

He wrote a caption named ‘Thank you for hosting us warmly’. Rishabh Pant also shared a warm embrace with PM and uploaded three images from the meet.

Suryakumar Yadav also posted a couple of pics on ‘X’ handle which included an image with his family as well and stated that the words from the Prime Minister provided the team a dose of motivation. Vice Captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also posted images with a caption that it was an honour to meet the Prime Minister.