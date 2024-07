'Thank You For Warmth And Hospitality': Jasprit Bumrah And Other Indian Stars Share Moments From Meet With PM Modi

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2024-winning team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast at his official residence and the players shared some glimpses of the meet on their social media handles. Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming image of PM Modi with his family. Bumrah and his wife Sanjna Ganesan are posing with the Prime Minister while PM Modi is holding their son.

The right-arm pacer shared three images on his ‘X’ handle which includes one group photo with PM Modi, a family photo including the PM and a third of him shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

Bumrah had played a key role for the Indian team taking 15 wickets with a phenomenal economy of 4.18 in the coveted tournament. Apart from him, other cricketers including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared images on their 'X' handles. The left-arm chinaman shared one image where he was seen hugging PM Modi and the warm embrace was liked by many social media users.

Pleasure meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji sir😊🙌#RP17 pic.twitter.com/LjqgMHAqqK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 4, 2024

He wrote a caption named ‘Thank you for hosting us warmly’. Rishabh Pant also shared a warm embrace with PM and uploaded three images from the meet.

Suryakumar Yadav also posted a couple of pics on ‘X’ handle which included an image with his family as well and stated that the words from the Prime Minister provided the team a dose of motivation. Vice Captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also posted images with a caption that it was an honour to meet the Prime Minister.