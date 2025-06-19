Thane Tehsildar Who Took To Running As Stress-Buster, Sets World Record In Comrades Ultra Marathon 2025

Thane: Tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar of Thane has set a world record in the Comrades Ultra Marathon 2025, known as the oldest and toughest in the world, by covering 90 kilometres from Pieter Mauritsberg to Durban in South Africa in 11 hours and 32 minutes.

This marathon, which started in South Africa in 1921, has witnessed participation from 25,000 athletes from across 85 countries. It is mandatory to complete the entire stretch within a fixed time period of 12 hours. South Africa is the top country in terms of participation, while India ranks second. This year, 395 runners from India participated here, of whom, 330 successfully completed the race within the scheduled time.

Bangar works as a tehsildar in the revenue department of Maharashtra. He took up running for physical fitness and to reduce stress of administrative and office work. So far, he has participated in various marathons in Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala and won many medals. He also regularly participates in the sports competitions organised by the revenue department.

Now, Bangar has set a world record for ultra runners by completing the challenging distance in 11 hours and 32 minutes. Bangar said he is happy and proud to have successfully completed the Comrades Ultra Marathon and has fulfilled his desire to gain the wonderful experience.

Thousands of competitors from all over the world participated in this marathon. "There were specific stages in this marathon and these had to be completed within the given time slots. If these stages are not completed in time, the competitor is eliminated. I started practicing for the last two years. This competition is not as easy as it sounds. It requires a lot of hard work," Bangar said. He practiced running on the mountains of Yeur every day and two coaches guided him.

While working in the revenue department, it was difficult to find time for himself. Despite this, he continued practicing and participated in this competition. Bangar said he intends to participate in similar marathons in the future and has already started the preparations. It is easier to achieve success if one has a good coach, he added.