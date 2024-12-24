ETV Bharat / sports

'We Will Discharge Him In Three To Four Days' Akriti Hospital Doctor Provides Update On Kambli's Health

The doctor of Akriti Hospital in Thane has confirmed that Vinod Kambli will be discharged in five to six days

Vinod Kambli health
File Photo: Vinod Kambli (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Thane: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health deteriorated once again and he was admitted to Thane’s Akriti Hospital. He is currently recovering from clots that are detected in his brain after being admitted to the hospital. In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Kambli thanked the doctors for their continuous and relentless support.

The 52-year-old has been in the news due to his health issues recently. First, he caught the attention of many while struggling to get off his bike in a video that went viral a couple of months ago. Recently, his appearance at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai left a worrying picture for the spectators.

On Saturday, Kambli’s health became critical and he was admitted to the Akriti Hospital in Thane. The Indian cricketer was brought to the hospital by his fan.

"He was admitted on Saturday with urinary infection with cramps and his B.P was also on the lower side. So, we started all the antibiotics and we did a few investigations as well. Now, he is doing well. He is responding to the treatment well. In the next one or two days, we will shift him out of the ICU. In the next three or four days, we will discharge him," Dr Vivek Trivedi. MD (Internal Medicine) told ETV Bharat.

Kambli has expressed his gratitude towards the doctors for his treatment.

"I am alive because of the doctors here. All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," Kambli told Hindustan Times.

Hospital in-charge S Singh has assured the former cricketer of life-long treatment.

