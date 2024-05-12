Terminated IPL Franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala Is Yet To Pay Our Salary: S Sreesanth

Hyderabad: Former India speedster S Sreesanth revealed that the now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala is yet to pay his and other cricketer's salary for the 2011 season of the cash-rich league. The team was terminated before the next edition.

Speaking at The Ranveer Show, Sreesanth said, "They have to pay a lot of money. They still haven't. You should get Muralitharan sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), you should get Mahela (Mahela Jayawardene) and in your show, they will only tell you. (Brendon) McCullum was also there, and (Ravindra) Jadeja."

Sreesanth also disclosed that the Kerala-based franchise was initially intended to be part of the IPL for three seasons. However, their failure to meet financial obligations led to their suspension after a single year.

"Please guys, the BCCI has paid you, I think. Please pay us...anyway whenever you're paying, remember the 18 per cent interest every year. I feel by the time my kid gets married, we will receive the money (laughs). The team was supposed to be for three years, and the team was terminated in the first year. I think no one has spoken about it. Even now when the players meet, they talk about it. Not a single international cricket is talking about it.," the right-arm pacer added.

The revelation by the 41-year-old underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in the administration of IPL franchises. While the league has undoubtedly brought unprecedented success and prosperity to Indian cricket, it’s essential not to overlook the human cost behind the glitz and glamour.

S Sreesanth played nine matches for the franchise in 2011 and picked seven wickets at an average of 29.42. The franchise had finished eighth in the season with 12 points in 14 games. The team had some big names in their squad including the pacer himself, former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, former India batter VVS Laxman, former India stumper Parthiv Patel, ace Australian batter Steve Smith, and former Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralidaran.