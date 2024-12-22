Unique Records In Tennis History - Ft. Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer

Hyderabad: A sport full of history and tradition - Tennis has produced some of the most remarkable athletes and brilliant feats. A Plethora of records have been set and broken over the years, a few players stand out with their dominance and consistency over the years in the sport. Three of the players - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic recently dominated the sport. Nadal and Federer bid farewell to the sport recently while Djokovic still playing the fixture.

Here are some of the unique records in Tennis history that might be hard to break in the coming years.

Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open titles

The Spanish player’s dominance on the clay court is unmatchable and he is prolific when it comes to the soil surface. He has won the French Open title an astonishing 14 times becoming the player with most titles at one Grand Slam tournament. Also known as the "King of Clay," Nadal’s mastery of the surface was brilliant and he was unstoppable on the Tennis surface.

Martina Navratilova 9 Wimbledon titles

Wimbledon - the most oldest and prestigious tournament has seen numerous legends but there have been very few like Martina Navratilova. Between 1978 to 1990, she won nine singles titles winning the most by any male or female player in the tournament history. She was an unstoppable force on the grass court.

Steffi Graf’s Calendar Golden Slam

In 1988, Steffi Graf became the first player to win four Grand Slams and win an Olympic medal in the same year. That year she won all the major Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open) and then capped off the historic year with an Olympic gold medal. She was the first Tennis star to complete Calendar Golden Slam.

Roger Federer’s 237-week consecutive run as World No.1

Apart from having other records to his name, Federer also owns the record of holding the No.1 position for 237 consecutive weeks. From February 2004 to August 2008 he was at the pinnacle of the rankings for around five years where he showed sheer consistency.