Tennis Ball Bowler Abhishek Dalhor Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As Net Bowler For IPL 2025

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Fame Abhishek Dalhor has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a net bowler for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Fame Abhishek Dalhor has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a net bowler for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Abhishek Dalhor (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

Updated : April 9, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Mumbai: After a phenomenal run in the past two seasons of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Majhi Mumbai’s star all-rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor has been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a net bowler for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Abhishek, the most expensive player in ISPL history, emerged as one of the standout performers in the league. He impressed everyone with his pace, consistency, skill and match-winning ability. A vital part of Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai’s title-winning campaign in Season 2, held earlier this year, Dalhor has quickly become a household name among cricket fans.

Across two seasons, the Ambala-born cricketer struck 324 runs and claimed 33 wickets in just 19 matches. His outstanding contributions earned him the Player of the Tournament Award in Season 1 and the Best Bowler of the Tournament Award in Season 2.

Abhishek's journey from playing street tennis cricket to becoming a fan favorite is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from a middle-class background, he began his career in street cricket like countless other hopefuls and went on to play in various local tournaments across the country. But it was the ISPL that truly changed his life and turned him into a household name.

From the streets of Haryana to the big stage of ISPL, and now stepping into the IPL ecosystem, Abhishek’s journey is a great example of how the ISPL has been revolutionising grassroots cricket in India. As the country’s pioneering tennis-ball T-10 cricket league, ISPL offers aspiring cricketers a well-organised professional platform to showcase their skills and get noticed on the world stage.

Abhishek’s selection by KKR is a powerful testament to ISPL’s mission of unearthing and nurturing India’s hidden grassroots cricket talent and transforming them into heroes.

